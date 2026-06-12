Residents across Hampshire and Surrey have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours List, with 1,182 people across the United Kingdom receiving awards for exceptional public service and community contribution.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This Honours List is a chance to recognise them.
“Their dedication shows how lasting change is built through compassion, resilience and a commitment to others. It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you."
In Farnham, Bridget Biddell, Deputy Lieutenant, received an MBE for services to environmental restoration and charity through her role as chair of the Country Land and Business Association Charitable Trust.
Seale resident Garry Richardson, the veteran BBC broadcaster who spent more than four decades as sports presenter on Radio 4's Today programme, received an MBE for services to sport and broadcasting.
Maria Dawes received an OBE for services to education through her role as chief executive of Schools Alliance for Excellence.
In Woking, Anthony Stiven, honorary general secretary of the English Schools' Swimming Association, was recognised for services to young people. Kayleigh Wall received an honour for public service through her work in the International Directorate at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
Elizabeth Plummer received an MBE for services to Parliament as chief of staff to the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Lucy Warner, chief executive of NHS Practitioner Health, received an MBE for services to the NHS. Woking resident Richard Roberts received a British Empire Medal for services to charitable causes.
In Bordon, Sarah Jane Chimbwandira, chief executive of Surrey Wildlife Trust, received an MBE for services to the environment.
She said: "It's a great thrill to be recognised on behalf of the many fabulous people who work with the Trust to revive Surrey's natural world and people's connection with it. This mission grows more important by the day."
In Liphook, Alistair Halliday received an OBE for services to service personnel, veterans and their families through his role as chief executive of the Forces Employment Charity. Helen Atkinson received an MBE for services to public health as director of public health at Portsmouth City Council.
Alresford designer Faye Toogood, whose sculptural furniture and fashion work has earned international recognition, received an honour for services to design and fashion. West Meon resident Mark Wills was recognised for services to armed forces veterans through his role as deputy chair of governors at the Royal Star & Garter.
Anyone can nominate someone for an honour. Further information on the nomination process is available at the UK honours system website.
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