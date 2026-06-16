Hairstyles have changed beyond recognition since 1961, but one Surrey hairdresser has remained a constant.
Clive Howse joined the salon that is now Clive’s Hair Space in Claremont Road, West Byfleet, as a 17-year-old apprentice in June 1961. Sixty-five years later, he is still behind the chair.
At 82, Clive is still cutting, colouring and styling hair for a loyal client base, including at least one customer who has been coming to him since his first week in the job. Many joined him at the salon on Friday, June 12, to celebrate his milestone.
He’s also tended a few famous locks over the years, including those of Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and fellow Yardbird Jeff Beck. He also became good friends with the Woking-born Status Quo star Rick Parfitt, although the rocker never hired him for a trim.
As a teenager, however, Clive imagined a very different future.
He played for Fulham Youth Team and dreamed of becoming a professional footballer, but his hopes were dashed at 15.
“They told me they had ‘too many left-sided players’, which was the same as saying I was rubbish,” he said.
Not keen on returning to school, he took his mother's advice and applied for an apprenticeship with a hairdresser in Claygate.
“There weren’t many men in hairdressing then and I took a lot of stick, but I found I quite liked it,” he said. “And I finished at lunchtime on Saturdays so I could play football.”
A couple of years later he moved to West Byfleet and joined the Claremont Road salon where he has remained ever since.
There was one point when he nearly left.
As a young husband and father looking for a larger home, he planned to move to Folkestone. Instead, the salon owner offered him the chance to take over the business.
“He said as long as he could carry on working there I could run it,” said Clive. “That’s when it became Clive’s. And it’s always been a laugh.”
The salon has become a family affair over the years. Most of Clive’s children and grandchildren have worked there and his daughter, Kate, still comes in on Saturdays to help.
He has also inspired fierce loyalty among his staff. Diane, who worked alongside him for 50 years, only stepped away because of ill health.
“I only gave up because of my health,” she said.
The salon has become a family affair over the years. Most of Clive’s children and grandchildren have worked there.
His daughter Kate still comes in on Saturdays to help, while another daughter, Sian Newton, spent five years working as a Saturday girl from the age of 13.
It is the relationships built with generations of customers that mean the most.
One client described the salon as “a home from home”.
“If you come in feeling low, you leave with a smile on your face,” she said.
Another customer admitted her only concern was that Clive might eventually retire.
She need not worry.
“I can’t see why I should stop,” he said. “As long as they want me to come in, I will.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.