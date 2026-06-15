The co-founders of the Aardman Animations studio who met at school in Woking have been knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours List.
Peter Lord and David Sproxton are former Woking Boys Grammar School pupils who created the company which would bring us Morph, Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Chicken Run.
Both received their knighthoods “For services to the Animation Industry, the Creative Industries and to Charity”.
In a joint statement, they said: “We both feel it is an extraordinary privilege and an honour – as well as a complete and utter surprise – to be recognised in this way.
“Whilst the honour is being awarded to us as individuals, it really reflects on Aardman as a company. Over 50 years we have worked with hundreds, if not thousands, of brilliant people whose dedication, talent and skills have contributed to making Aardman a globally recognised and multi-award-winning studio, and one regarded by many as a national treasure here in the UK.
“As we accept these awards, we humbly bow and salute all of those who have joined us on this extraordinary journey.”
The importance of their links to Woking was also recognised by The Lightbox museum and gallery, which, when it opened in 2007, hosted an exhibition looking at the work of Aardman Animations as one of its earliest attractions.
In other Woking-related awards, Anthony Stiven, honorary general secretary of the English Schools' Swimming Association, was recognised with an OBE for services to young people. Kayleigh Wall also received an OBE for public service through her work in the International Directorate at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
Elizabeth Plummer received an MBE for services to Parliament as chief of staff to the leader of the Liberal Democrats. Lucy Warner, chief executive of NHS Practitioner Health, received an MBE for services to the NHS.
Woking resident Richard Roberts received a British Empire Medal for services to charitable causes.
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