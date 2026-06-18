Bernard Sunley, the Woking-based residential, nursing and dementia care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, will be the first sponsor of the new Buddy Bus, a community transport bus available to voluntary sector organisations.
“We have an ongoing and dedicated commitment to the residents, to keep them an active part of, and involved with, the local community,” said Andy Cumper, the registered manager at Bernard Sunley.
“Through our existing relationship with Sandra Smook of Woking’s Silver Friends, a not-for-profit charity which, like Friends of the Elderly, is passionate about supporting older people, we learned about the Buddy Bus and recognised that it was a perfect opportunity for us to utilise for the residents’ excursions, and to connect with isolated elderly people in the community.”
Hamish Macdonald, of Silver Friends, said: “Recent studies suggest long-term loneliness is one of the largest health concerns we face.
“Locally, it is apparent that whilst a significant number of activities and events are hosted regularly across the borough, the underlying challenge is the availability and access to transport.
“A working group was formed to review how existing capacity could be matched to known demand.
“Through a collaboration of the group, which consists of local voluntary groups, Woking Community Transport, and the Woking Healthy Communities Partnership Board, the Buddy Bus has been launched for use by non-profit organisations.
“The bus will help groups transport clients to events, theatre visits, leisure centres, care homes and community activities, addressing one of the key barriers residents face when trying to stay socially connected.
“The vehicle was donated by Woking Community Transport and Silver Friends will act as custodian of the bus, overseeing its upkeep and administering the booking system on behalf of the community.”
Sandra Smook said: “Reliable transport is often the missing link for many local charities, particularly for older residents who may struggle to get out and about.
“This bus will make a tremendous difference, enabling us to bring people to social activities and events.”
Hamish added: “It’s great Bernard Sunley Care Home is the first sponsor of the Buddy Bus, and heart-warming to hear what a wonderful addition the bus will be to the residents.
“We are working closely with Andy and the Bernard Sunley care team to expand the residents’ outings further by using the Buddy Bus to bring them along to Silver Friends’ regular gatherings, such as our popular Saturday cuppa and cake club, weekly friendship lunches and to join others on our monthly outings.”
Andy said: “We are looking forward to not only enjoying more great days out with the residents, but also welcoming the elderly community of Woking to our events and activities – it’s a great ‘two-way’ street which is a wonderful way for us to drive community engagement.”
If you would like to find out more about the bus or would like to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact:
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.