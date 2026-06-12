A proposed 18-home development on an old stable patch in the “grey belt” is earmarked for approval, despite drawing more than 20 objections from residents.
Developer Guildoak Ltd applied last year to build the houses at Hill Place Farm, off Oak Hill in Wood Street Village on the edge of Guildford.
The development would feature a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes – half of which would be classified as affordable housing.
It is due to be presented to councillors at a Guildford Borough Council planning meeting this week, when officers are recommending approval subject to conditions.
However, nearly 30 residents have lodged objections to the proposals, with concerns raised around highway safety, its potential impact on the rural setting and its location in the Green Belt.
A planning report issued ahead of the meeting noted that the site is considered to fall under the “grey belt” category.
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