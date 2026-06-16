ThamesWey Energy Ltd. has announced the completion of the sale of ThamesWey Central Milton Keynes Ltd. (TCMKL) to Utilities Services (MediaCity UK) Ltd., a subsidiary of Leep Utilities Ltd.
Owned by ThamesWey Energy Ltd. (TEL), which itself is owned in a 100 per cent shareholding by Woking Borough Council, the TCMKL business has been providing district heating, cooling and private wire network to 1,222 domestic customers and 80 business customers in Milton Keynes since 2004.
Leep will continue to provide those same business and domestic customers with heating, cooling, and electricity without interruption.
Jeff Whittingham, of ThamesWey Energy Ltd. said: “We are pleased to confirm the sale of ThamesWey Central Milton Keynes Ltd. There are benefits for both parties, with the divestment marking a rationalisation of our assets and a re-focus on local services.
“The existing customer base will be well served by the new owners, who will safeguard the network by investing in further growth.
“ThamesWey Energy Ltd. operations will continue to operate the network for Woking town centre.”
Lee Kitchen, speaking on behalf of Leep, added: “Acquiring TCMK makes strategic sense for us as a company. This complements our growing portfolio of last-mile utility networks, which currently has more than 200,000 contracted heat, electricity and water connections.
“Like many of the other networks we manage across the UK, TCMK’s energy centre and utilities networks are a valuable part of the local infrastructure, serving a variety of mixed-use developments with sustainable, lower carbon utilities services, while also delivering the good value and customer service Leep has become known for.”
All staff working directly for ThamesWey Central Milton Keynes Ltd. have been automatically offered a role with Leep to ensure continuity of service provision and to protect existing jobs.
The disposal of TCMK is a part of Woking council’s debt reduction plan.
The council executive has also agreed to begin the sale of ThamesWey Housing Ltd (THL), including launching the marketing process and taking the necessary preparatory steps, such as transferring shares in THL from Thameswey Limited to Woking Borough Council.
It further agreed that, to support the planned disposal of Victoria Square Woking Ltd’s assets, Woking Borough Council take direct ownership of ThamesWey Energy Ltd (TEL).
The Victoria Square estate is permanently connected to the TEL district heat network, which supplies its heat, cooling and electricity.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.