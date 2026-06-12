A proposed 18 home development on an old stable patch in the “grey belt” is earmarked for approval, despite drawing more than 20 fierce objections from residents.
Developer Guildoak Ltd applied last year to build the houses at Hill Place Farm, off Oak Hill in Wood Street Village on the edge of Guildford.
It is due to be presented to councillors at a Guildford Borough Council planning meeting next week, where officers are recommending approval subject to conditions.
However, nearly 30 residents have lodged objections to the proposals, with concerns raised around highway safety, its potential impact on the rural setting and its location in the Green Belt.
The site also partially falls in the Wood Street Village Conservation Area and sits adjacent to a Grade II listed building.
One resident wrote: “The rural aspect of the village would be completely compromised.
“We do not need any extra traffic. It is very unsuitable for development.”
Another said: “It would be a shame to see the village change, I thought we wanted to keep villages as they were and not built up with new developments.”
But planning officers are nonetheless recommending that councillors grant planning permission next week, saying: “The proposal results in the development of 18 new homes in a sustainable location in the village setting of Guildford.
They added it would deliver “large market and affordable homes at a time when the council is unable to demonstrate five-year housing supply.”
While officers noted concerns around the conservation area and loss of open space, the development’s promise of more affordable housing “significantly weighs in its favour”.
A planning report issued ahead of the meeting noted that the site is considered to fall under the “grey belt” category.
This term, which was defined in government planning guidelines last year, loosens development restrictions on land in the Green Belt which is previously developed or “does not strongly contribute” to Green Belt purposes.
The grey belt category comes as part of the government’s push to build 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament.
Planning officers assessed the risk the development poses to the conservation area, but deemed that the “harm remains at the lower spectrum of less than substantial”.
The development would have vehicle access from Oak Hill, and would include parking, landscaping and public open space.
Existing buildings at the site would be demolished to make way for the new homes.
The applicant’s design and access statement reads: “The scheme has been carefully designed to reflect the character of Wood Street while supporting the village’s future growth.
“Situated off Oak Hill, the site benefits from a semi-rural setting, forming a natural edge between the village and the surrounding countryside.
“Its openfield character also provides opportunities to enhance biodiversity and green space, contributing positively to the area’s environmental quality.”
Councillors will deliberate on the application at Guildford Borough Council’s planning meeting on June 18.
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