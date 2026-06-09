TREE/2026/8118: T1: Yew tree - Corwn lift on side overhanging garden area by 5 metres from ground level. Reduce in face of canopy overhanging garden area by 2 metres to suitable growth points. Canopy spread is 6.5 metres from the main stem and the canopy will be reduced to 4.5 metres from the main stem. (Works subject to TPO 626/0338/1986). Woodcroft , 54 Dartnell Avenue, West Byfleet