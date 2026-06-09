Byfleet & West Byfleet
TREE/2026/8118: T1: Yew tree - Corwn lift on side overhanging garden area by 5 metres from ground level. Reduce in face of canopy overhanging garden area by 2 metres to suitable growth points. Canopy spread is 6.5 metres from the main stem and the canopy will be reduced to 4.5 metres from the main stem. (Works subject to TPO 626/0338/1986). Woodcroft , 54 Dartnell Avenue, West Byfleet
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0395: Formation of new vehicular access and creation of front hardstanding. 209 Walton Road
PLAN/2026/0404: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of a hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer with 2no. front rooflights. New front porch. 201 Walton Road
PLAN/2026/0335: Retrospective planning application for rear outbuilding, altered levels to the rear garden, erection of a front boundary wall consisting of brick piers and metal railings and electric gate. 10 The Gateway, Woodham
PLAN/2026/0411: Mansard roof extension to provide 2No. self-contained flats (Class C3) and associated Cycle & Bin storage amenities at ground-floor level. Pearl Assurance House, 28 High Street
PLAN/2026/0409: Advertising consent for installation of 1no. internally illuminated freestanding 3M totem. Morrisons, 82 Goldsworth Road
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0375: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for the erection of a detached outbuilding. Primrose House, Lawfords Hill Road, Worplesdon
PLAN/2026/0388: Part two-storey, part first-floor side extension. Part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension. New front porch, alterations to internal and side access steps. Little Oaks, Hook Hill Lane, Mayford
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2026/0414: Part single, part two-storey side and rear extension, part garage conversion and front porch. 25 Shackleford Road, Old Woking
PLAN/2026/0363: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the construction of hip to gable front roof extension and rear dormer, two front roof lights and one second-floor window to side elevation to facilitate conversion of roof space to habitable accommodation. 30 Quartermaine Avenue, Westfield
PLAN/2026/0301: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer with Juliet balcony. 34 Coniston Road, Old Woking
Horsell
TREE/2026/8112: T1 : Large cedar tree - Reduce canopy by 2-3m and crown thin by 15-20 per cent. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). Cedarhurst, Kettlewell Hill, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0343: Retrospective planning permission for single-storey rear extension. 12 Darvel Close
PLAN/2026/0415: Replacement front porch following demolition of existing front porch. Winsell, Manor Road, Horsell
Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0408: Rear outbuilding for habitable accommodation. (Retrospective). Bradley, 43 Chobham Road
PLAN/2026/0390: Two-storey side extension following demolition of detached garage and proposed widening of existing front driveway. 33 Woodside Close
PLAN/2026/0364: Single-storey rear extension. 140 Robin Hood Road
Mount Hermon
TREE/2026/8120: T1 : Lime - Thin canopy by 20 per cent removing larger/longer growth from old reduction points. T3 : Sweet chestnut - Reduce furthest top by further 2-3 metres. Work to increase clearance from neighbouring property. (Works subject to TPO 626/0046/1962). Note : Permission not required for dead wood. Redesdale, Hockering Road
PLAN/2026/0380: Demolition of existing buildings and redevelopment for Class E retail store with associated parking, landscaping and access works. Quadrant Court, Guildford Road
PLAN/2026/0387: Proposed first-floor side extension over the existing garage including associated roof alterations, side rooflights and external alterations. Newmarket House, Roundhill Drive
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0369: Retrospective application for a single-storey rear extension. 3 Elveden Place, Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0385: Amendment to planning permission ref. PLAN/2025/0311 (Erection of single-storey front extension, part first floor, part single-storey side and rear extension and alterations to external facing materials and fenestration (amended plans and description)) to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) to allow revisions to the dimensions of the single-storey rear and two-storey side extensions, changes to fenestration, installation of rooflights, and changes to external finishes. 1 Oakcroft Close, West Byfleet
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0421: Single-storey side and rear extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 24 Beacon Hill, St John’s
PLAN/2026/0407: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey rear extension. 1 Chandlers Close
PLAN/2026/0412: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a single-storey side extension. 5 Hazelwood Road, Knaphill
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