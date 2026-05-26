HABREG/2026/0003: Permitted. Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0550 (Application for Prior Approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for a proposed change of use of one agricultural barn into one dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).). Hill Place Farm, Warbury Lane, Knaphill