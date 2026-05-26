Canalside
PLAN/2026/0379: Retention of 2no non-illuminated Lodge Brothers fascia signs to the front elevation of the building. Unit 1, Midas House, 58 - 60 Goldsworth Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
TREE/2026/8103: Ash tree - Fell (next to 148C High Street) (Works within Old Woking Village - Conservation Areas. 146 High Street, Old Woking
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0365: Erection of a first-floor side extension, addition of forward-projecting pitched roof canopy to replace existing flat roof to front and side of garage, erection of a single-storey rear extension following alterations to the existing conservatory. Erection of replacement enclosed front porch. Perran Brae , Ridgeway, Horsell
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2026/0340: Erection of a detached single-storey annexe. Orchard Cottage, Bracken Close, Woking
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0354: Erection of a single-storey side extension with integrated garage following demolition of existing detached garage. Rear roof dormer and insertion of 2no roof lights. Changes to existing conservatory roof. 10 Mayhurst Avenue, Maybury, Woking
DECISIONS MADE
Byfleet & West Byfleet
TREE/2026/8065: Permitted. T1 : Portuguese Laurel - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings (not protected permission not required) T2 : Lawson cypress - Fell to ground level and remove all arisings, grind out stump 12in below ground level. Reason for works: Tree in declining health, remove to enable replanting. (Works subject to TPO 626/0571/1999). 1 Broadoaks Park Road, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0152: Refused. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding. 20 Cornwall Avenue, Byfleet, West Byfleet
Canalside
PLAN/2026/0165: Permitted. Erection of single-storey rear extension and conversion of garage to habitable accommodation following demolition of existing conservatory. 29 Woodham Waye, Woodham
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0211: Refused. Loft conversion with extension to hipped roof and rear roof lights. Replacement door and windows to rear ground floor. Penistone, 38 Prey Heath Close, Mayford, Woking
PLAN/2026/0243: Permitted. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for erection of single-storey side and rear extensions. Erection of rear dormer window following removal of existing first-floor rear extension. Erection of detached garage/workshop following demolition of existing detached garage. Greystones, Berry Lane, Worplesdon
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2026/0242: Permitted. Erection of a single-storey side and rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory. Front porch extension. 22 Quartermaine Avenue, Westfield
PLAN/2026/0247: Refused. Erection of a two-storey side, single storey rear extension following demolition of existing garage, new front porch canopy. Formation of new vehicular access and creation of front hardstanding. 1 Linden Way, Kingfield
Horsell
TREE/2026/8067: Permitted. T1: Thujja - Reduce top by approx. 5 metres raise canopy to 5 metres from ground level trim remaining canopy by approx. 1 metre. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). Cramond, 18 Woodham Road
Knaphill
HABREG/2026/0003: Permitted. Approval under Regulation 75 of The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 for application ref: PLAN/2025/0550 (Application for Prior Approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for a proposed change of use of one agricultural barn into one dwellinghouse (Use Class C3).). Hill Place Farm, Warbury Lane, Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0252: Permitted. Erection of stretched tent structure over the external area to the rear of the property. The Nags Head, Bagshot Road, Woking
Mount Hermon
TREE/2026/8083: No objection. T1 Cedar - Reduce canopy by up to 3 metres. Reason for work - To maintain clearance from property and size of tree appropriate to its location whist minimising large pruning wounds. G1 Conifer trees forming hedge on back boundary - Reduce height to approximately 5 metres above grass level. Reason for work - Hedge management . (Works within Hockering Conservation Areas Note : Permission not required for dead wood). Sefton, Hockering Road, Woking
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0190: Permitted. Erection of single-storey side extension. 101 Lovelace Drive, Pyrford, Woking
PLAN/2025/0849: Refused. Erection of first-floor side extension and single-storey rear extension and change of use from a 6-bedroom C4 HMO to a 10-person House of Multiple Occupation (HMO) (sui generis use). Milestones, Pyrford Road, Woking
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0015: Permitted. Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for dropped kerb to provide access to new permeable paved area in front garden for parking and erection of 0.9m high boundary fence. Dunsfold, 98 Kingsway, Woking
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