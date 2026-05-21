An application to create three padel courts at Pyrford Golf Club has been refused planning permission. PLAN/2026/0197, which attracted nine public objections, was refused by Woking Borough Council.
Among the reasons cited by the council for refusal were: “The proposed location ... in an isolated rural location with very limited access other than by private car is not locationally sustainable.
“The proposed development, by reason of the extent of hardstanding, padel court enclosures, lighting columns and associated infrastructure, would result in inappropriate development within the Green Belt. The proposal would cause harm to the openness of the Green Belt ... through the introduction of built form into an otherwise open area.
“The proposed development, by reason of its scale, form, extensive hard surfacing, enclosing glazed and mesh structures and associated lighting, would result in an incongruous and visually intrusive form of development within the open and rural character and appearance of the site and surrounding area.”
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