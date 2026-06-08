Luxury developer Consero has officially launched its Oaktrees development in Send. The homes are now listed on both the Consero website and Rightmove, and are being marketed by Seymours Estate Agents Ripley.
The launch marks the first time prospective buyers can explore the full details of the development of just four exclusive homes through the newly released Oaktrees brochure, which includes floorplans, specifications and internal CGIs.
The first property, Home 1, is now available to reserve for £1,595,000. It is positioned at the far end of the collection and spans 2,815 sq ft across three floors.
Jason Lawrence, managing director at Consero, said: “This is an important milestone for Oaktrees and the first opportunity for buyers to fully explore what these homes will offer.
“We’re delighted to share the details of the homes for those interested in reserving off-plan, and look forward to welcoming prospective purchasers when the show home opens later this summer.”
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