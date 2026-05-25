A planning application has been submitted to Woking Borough Council proposing a change of use of land south of Parvis Road in Byfleet to Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG).
PLAN/2026/0361 reads: “Change of use to public open space for use as a Suitable Alternative Natural Greenspace (SANG) together with creation of car park, footpaths, boardwalks and other associated landscaping works.”
The planning, design and access statement prepared in support of the notes: “The purpose of a SANG is to provide attractive green spaces for recreation in areas where development could bring increased visitor pressure on Special Protection Areas (SPAs).
“The area identified for SANG sits to the east of the Wey Navigation, is south of Parvis Road and sits west of the M25. It is anticipated that the area identified for SANG will provide mitigation for a number of developments before they are occupied to enable Woking Borough Council to meet its housing need as set out in the adopted development plan.
“The application site is wholly within the Green Belt and located approximately 1.5km east of West Byfleet station. The site is of irregular shape and sits between the Wey Navigation and M25. To the west is the West Hall Care Home, with the Broad Oaks development and Parvis Hall allocation beyond. The northern part of the site abuts the Old Parvis Road, with TLC for Boats served at the end of Old Parvis Road.
“To the east of the site (beyond the M25) is the built up edge of Byfleet, which includes residential, community, educational and retail facilities. The site area is approximately 15.43 hectares.
“The Wey Navigation runs along western boundary of the site, with the towpath running along the western boundary of the site. Areas of the site do fall within Flood Zones 2 and 3, with Flood Zone 3 being areas of highest probability of flooding.
“The proposal includes: A 2.8km circular walking route surfaced with timber-edged path; elevated boardwalk over flood-prone areas; car park with signage; ecological enhancements including native tree and shrub planting, wildflower meadow creation, and wetland grass areas; management arrangements to ensure long-term stewardship.”
The statement concludes: “The proposal will result in significant public benefits in terms of access to a recreational resource for existing and future residents, which will also bring significant environmental benefits.
“The proposed development is necessary as suitable mitigation to enable Woking Borough Council to meet its housing need as set out in the adopted development plan.”
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