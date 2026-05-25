“The application site is wholly within the Green Belt and located approximately 1.5km east of West Byfleet station. The site is of irregular shape and sits between the Wey Navigation and M25. To the west is the West Hall Care Home, with the Broad Oaks development and Parvis Hall allocation beyond. The northern part of the site abuts the Old Parvis Road, with TLC for Boats served at the end of Old Parvis Road.