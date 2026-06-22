The Surrey Pipe Band will be supporting the Woking Royal Naval Association on Armed Forces Day on Saturday (27 June). Pipers will be playing in Jubilee Square from 11.30 to 12.30pm.
Surrey Pipe Band was formed in 1997 and is based in Courtenay Free Church, Woking. It is well supported by up to 18 pipers and drummers.
The band, and individuals, perform at a number of venues and events , including leading the Chobham Carnival procession, and in particular support local/national charities, especially those of the Armed Forces.
They recently supported a major initiative with their involvement in a recording that will assist Help for Heroes.
Anyone interested in learning to play the bagpipes or drums is welcome to visit on a Wednesday evening, after 7pm.
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