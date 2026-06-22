Royal Mail is encouraging children to send letters of support to the England football team at the World Cup as part of a new writing campaign.
The initiative invites children aged 4-17 to write letters wishing the team and players well during this summer’s tournament, which is being hosted across the US, Mexico and Canada.
The campaign celebrates the role post plays in bringing people together, connecting communities and giving young people a simple, meaningful way to share their support while encouraging more to put pen to paper. It aims to inspire a new generation to rediscover the value of writing letters.
Children can take part by sending their letters to World Class Letters, Freepost England.
As part of the campaign, letters submitted during the competition period - which is now open and ends on 19 July, the day of the World Cup final in New York - will be entered into a prize draw, with winning entries securing £1,500 to spend on sports kit for a nominated school or sports club.
Alistair Cochrane, CEO, Royal Mail, said: “Sporting moments like this bring people together across the country, and we wanted to give children a simple and meaningful way to get involved.
“Writing a letter is a personal way to show support, and we hope this campaign encourages young people to take part while highlighting the value of sending letters.”
Letters should be submitted by a parent, guardian or teacher on behalf of the child until 19 July.
Entrants should supply a return address or contact details to be automatically entered into the prize draw.
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