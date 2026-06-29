Victoria Place has introduced a new quiet hour, taking place every Saturday from 9am to 10am, designed to create a more comfortable shopping experience for guests who prefer a calmer environment.
During quiet hour, music and tannoy announcements throughout the mall will be switched off, helping to reduce sensory stimulation and provide a more relaxed atmosphere for shoppers who prefer a quieter shopping experience.
The initiative forms part of Victoria Place's ongoing commitment to ensuring the destination is welcoming, inclusive and accessible for all members of the community.
A spokesperson for Victoria Place said: "We recognise that a busy shopping environment can sometimes feel overwhelming for some visitors. By introducing our Saturday quiet hour, we hope to make Victoria Place more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, providing a calmer space where guests can shop comfortably and confidently."
The quiet hour will allow visitors to enjoy the centre in a quieter setting before the weekend rush begins.
Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the initiative and share feedback as Victoria Place continues to explore ways to enhance the customer experience for all.
For more information about Victoria Place and upcoming events, please visit the centre's website, https://vpwoking.co.uk/, or follow its social media channels.
To celebrate Wimbledon fortnight, visitors should keep an eye out next Wednesday (8 July) between 11am and 2pm for the tennis “pros” in Henry Plaza and score a free pot of delicious strawberries and cream.
Available while stocks last, so don’t miss your chance to enjoy this classic Wimbledon treat!
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