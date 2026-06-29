The ‘Walk A Mile In Her Shoes’ charity fundraiser last month has raised £1,359 for the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline.
Organiser Aneece Bear said: “It was a great success and we still have some money to collect.
“Last year a group of men completed the ‘walk a mile in her shoes’ challenge. We decided to repeat it this year, from O’Neill’s in Woking to the Kingfield Arms in Old Woking, and again the men wore ‘her’ shoes.
“We supported the Hereditary Breast Cancer Helpline charity for those with the BRCA gene. I wanted to highlight that men get the gene too but it isn’t widely spoken about.
“I have the gene myself and so do some family members and friends.”
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/page/walkamile2026.
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