A former patient at a Woking mental health hospital is encouraging men to seek help and speak openly about their mental health after turning his own experiences into a career supporting others.
Levi Kent, 30, is now an Expert by Experience at Cygnet Health Care, helping support men receiving mental health treatment across the organisation's hospitals.
Levi first experienced mental health difficulties at the age of 21, with a lack of sleep, anxiety and increasing stress among the early warning signs.
He was first admitted to mental health services in 2017 and spent six months on an acute ward.
Reflecting on that time, he said: "I found this experience challenging and confusing as I didn't have much knowledge or awareness of mental health problems and services."
His mental health struggles affected many aspects of daily life.
"It made it hard for me to function normally in day-to-day life," he said. "Feeling drained, paranoid and anxious made being outside hard. Showing up to work and social gatherings seemed a lot harder."
Levi was admitted to hospital twice more before his final stay at Cygnet Hospital Woking, where he took part in occupational therapy, psychology sessions, vocational activities and health and wellbeing programmes.
"It wasn't until my third and final admission that I truly gained insight into myself and my problems," he said.
"I dismissed mental health before and saw it as something that could be easily overcome but I realised it was a challenge and took work, patience and perseverance."
After being discharged in November 2023, Levi joined Cygnet's Lived Experience Network and became an Expert by Experience, using his own recovery to help improve services and support current patients.
"I was inspired by the care I was given, it made me want to improve the lives of others too," he said.
Speaking during Men's Health Month, Levi said outdated attitudes towards masculinity can make it difficult for men to ask for help.
"I think being a man affected the way I viewed my mental health because we don't really share our feelings or emotions, so I tried to bottle it all up inside," he said.
"Fear of judgement was probably the main factor for me.
"For so many years it has been that men are meant to be the protectors and providers, so showing emotion may make them look or feel weak and vulnerable."
He urged men not to suffer in silence.
"You have to speak up about what you are going through because it could solve a lot of the problems before they escalate," he said.
"What I would say to men who think they need to 'just get on with it' is that it will cause you to burn out in the long run. A problem shared is a problem halved, so speak to those who you trust and confide in."
Levi said maintaining a routine, staying in touch with family and friends and seeking support from someone you trust can all play an important role in recovery.
He now regularly visits Cygnet hospitals to speak with patients and staff, helping ensure the experiences of service users shape future mental health care.
"I truly believe people with lived experience can play an important role in improving mental health services and supporting others on their recovery journey," he said.
"I feel extremely proud, grateful and content with all the work that I have done and am doing."
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