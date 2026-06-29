Should UK rejoin EU?
Woking Debates will be asking “Should the UK Rejoin the EU?” on Saturday (4 July) at the Woking United Reformed Church from 11am to 12.30pm.
Just over ten years since we left the European Union, should we consider rejoining? Would we be ignoring the democratic decision made by our nation or acknowledging that the reality has fallen far short of what the country needs?
There will be ample opportunity for everyone to share their views and concerns about this important topic.
We have a number of speakers but are always looking for people with different perspectives and if you feel strongly on this topic please do let me know and we will see if we have room for you to be one of the speakers.
Otherwise do come along and contribute from the floor. There are many issues to consider on this question, we look forward to hearing your views.
As always we welcome anyone who would like to join the committee organising these debates. Please let me know if you are interested.
Keith Scott
Landmark
Members of Soroptimist International of Woking and District are celebrating our 50th anniversary this year.
Over the years we have supported local charities including Your Sanctuary, White Lodge, Shopmobility and Let’s Read. We support women and girls to reach their potential.
At international level, we help to fund education for girls and highlight the scourge of FGM. After 50 years, we still rise to the challenge to support women and girls.
As part of our celebrations, we are holding our anniversary lunch on Saturday, July 11 at 1pm at Sutton Green Golf Club.
If you would like to join us and share this special occasion, please contact [email protected] for further details.
We look forward to welcoming you.
Anne Ansell, Co President
Holiday hints
Many of your readers may be looking forward to holidays whether in this country or abroad. Some of your readers with diabetes may be anxious, especially if it is the first time they have been on holiday since they were diagnosed with diabetes.
For people with diabetes going on holiday is not quite so straight forward and requires more planning, especially for those treated with insulin.
If going abroad, the security at airports and on flights means that carrying injection devices, blood glucose testing kit and insulin on planes requires prior arrangements to be made.
As a charity for people with diabetes and their families, we provide a holiday information pack containing our booklet on holiday tips with information about carrying tablets and insulin to other countries.
The pack also includes our booklets Diabetes Everyday Eating and Looking After Your Feet, always important but especially so in hot weather or being on a beach.
We are happy send this free holiday pack to your readers if they contact IDDT on 01604 622837, email [email protected] or write to IDDT, PO Box 294, Northampton NN1 4XS.
Jenny Hirst
IDDT
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