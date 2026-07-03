Laura Milward experienced severe pregnancy sickness during her pregnancy and was later diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG).
“Before becoming pregnant, I thought morning sickness meant feeling a bit rough in the mornings,” said Ms Milward.
“The reality was planning journeys around where I could be sick, struggling to eat and drink, and simply trying to get through each day. It affected every part of my life.”
As she recovered, she began speaking to other women and quickly realised her experience was far from unique.
According to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, up to 90 percent of women experience nausea or vomiting during pregnancy, yet many still describe feeling isolated, misunderstood or underprepared for the impact it can have.
The more stories she heard, the more frustrated she became that a condition affecting so many women was still often dismissed as "morning sickness" and that many women felt they had few options designed around the realities of pregnancy sickness.
Determined to create something positive from her experience, Ms Milward partnered with co-founder Laura Moore and spent more than two years developing Replenish, an electrolyte and vitamin solution formulated for women experiencing pregnancy sickness.
“One of the things we're passionate about is helping raise awareness of pregnancy sickness," said Ms Milward.
“Many people still use the term 'morning sickness', but for countless women the reality extends far beyond the morning. We created Replenish because we believed women deserved an option developed around the realities of pregnancy sickness.”
Developed in the UK, Replenish combines electrolytes, vitamins and energy support to help relieve nausea, sickness and fatigue during pregnancy.
Replenish has partnered with the charity Pregnancy Sickness Support and will donate £1 from every box sold to support its work.
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