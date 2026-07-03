Explorer Scouts from Surrey will soon be taking on a fresh new programme designed to help teenagers build confidence, resilience and real-life skills in a rapidly changing world.
The updated programme has been designed to reflect how teenagers live now, blending practical skills with creativity, leadership and adventure.
Explorer Scouts in Surrey, for 14–18-year-olds, first launched in 2002 when most families shared a single computer and social media didn’t exist. Today, teenagers are navigating smartphones, constant connectivity and growing pressures around wellbeing, education and future careers.
Alongside the updated programme will be new badges, which include employability, democracy and content creation, helping Explorer Scouts build everything from CVs to creating accessible digital content.
In total, 40 new and updated badges, including 11 new badges and six new challenge awards will give young people more opportunities to develop skills for school, work and everyday life.
Currently, 1,738 young people enjoy Explorer Scouts each week in Surrey.
Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, said: “I regularly meet our Explorers and am constantly in awe of their resilience, curiosity and love of the outdoors. Despite the rise of smartphones and increasing pressures that I never faced as a teenager, 14-18 year-olds still want a place to belong, opportunities for independence, but, most importantly, to have fun.
“That’s why I’m so proud to be launching the new Explorer Scout programme. This programme reflects what our Explorers have told us they want - modern skills for life, with a whole load of adventure.”
Josh, aged 17 from Surrey, said: “Explorer Scouts gives me a place where I feel like I really belong. I think the new programme is exciting because it feels much more relevant to our lives now. It’s also great that we still get to do loads of outdoor activities and adventures.”
To join up or volunteer, visit https://www.surrey-scouts.org.uk/contact-us
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