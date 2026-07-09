A 50 pence coin marking 100 years of the Grand Prix in Britain has been launched at a motorsport mecca near Woking nearly a century on from the inaugural race.
The legendary Brooklands was the world’s first purpose-built motor racing circuit and hosted Britain’s first Grand Prix on August 7, 1926.
So when the Royal Mint decided to honour motorsport on an official UK coin for the first time, there was only one place they had in mind for the historic unveiling.
The coin features an historic racing car from the original Brooklands race alongside a cutting-edge 2026 F1 vehicle.
“For 100 years, the Grand Prix in Britain has captured the nation's imagination, from the thundering engines at Brooklands to the wheel-to-wheel battles at Silverstone,” said Royal Mint director, Rebecca Morgan, before calling the coin “a true landmark”.
“It is the first time in our history that motorsport has been celebrated on a UK coin, and we couldn't be prouder to mark such a momentous centenary in this way.
“Whether you're a dedicated collector or an F1 fan counting down the days to race weekend, this coin is an absolute must-have piece of history.”
The coin has been designed in collaboration with Interstate, an award-winning agency based in London that has worked with the FIA and Formula 1 for over 25 years.
“We are thrilled The Royal Mint has chosen to celebrate this very special centenary celebration with Brooklands Museum,” said its chief executive, Alex Patterson.
“The 1926 race was a defining moment not just for Brooklands but for the development of international motor racing in the UK, and it is fitting that it is commemorated by this very special coin.”
The coin was launched on June 29 and is available to purchase at www.royalmint.com with prices starting from £15.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.