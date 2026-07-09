Three courageous seven-year-olds have completed the challenge of a lifetime after reaching the summit of Snowdon to raise £7,661 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Jax Woodley, Antonio Schiavo and Abel Trafford, who have been best friends since meeting through football four years ago, took on the challenge after being inspired by the support Woking FC gives to the Hospice.
Accompanied by Jax's father, Craig Woodley, the trio tackled the 1,085-metre mountain in challenging weather conditions after making a five-hour journey to North Wales.
"We left home at 7am and drove five hours to the base of Mount Snowdon," he said. "For the first half hour I honestly doubted we could do it, but we got through it section by section. We had planned to take the train back down, but it wasn't running, so after reaching the summit we faced another two-hour and 45-minute trek back down."
Despite battling strong winds and dust near the summit, the boys completed the climb with smiles on their faces.
Jax said: "I'm happy that I've done this and feel proud of myself. It was hard climbing up against the wind and getting dust in my eyes, but it was worth it to see the views at the top."
Abel added: "It was so windy at the top but doing this challenge for the Hospice with my best friends made me feel good about myself."
Antonio said: "Walking up the mountain was really fun and challenging, and it was exciting to get to the summit, even though it was hard in the wind. It felt really good to do and I couldn't wait to hear how much money we had raised for the Hospice at the end."
Together, the friends raised an impressive £7,661 – enough to fund 74 counselling sessions for children supported by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
"It was an amazing feeling reaching the top with the boys," he said. "They were absolutely incredible, and I am so proud of what they've achieved."
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