A Woking care home will be transformed into a tropical Hawaiian paradise on Thursday next week (23 July).
Residents and the care team at Bernard Sunley, the residential, nursing and dementia home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, will welcome family, friends and members of the local community to the home’s free aloha summer community party and barbecue.
The free community event, the Maika’i – meaning good and fine in Hawaiian – will take place from 12.30pm to 4pm at the College Road, Maybury, venue.
“To set the Hawaiian theme in motion, the gardens will be decorated with colourful, floral displays and faux palm trees, reminiscent of a paradise oasis,” said Ewelina Wagner, one of Bernard Sunley’s activity coordinators.
“Visitors and residents can enjoy cocktails adorned with traditional mini parasols, savour a delicious barbecue and keep the party going with a performance by Jimmy Kent, an Elvis tribute entertainer, singing a collection of summer classics from the 50s, 60s and 70s.”
Monika Ahmed, the care home’s other activities coordinator, added: “There will be a beautiful palm tree photo corner where everyone can take photos together or selfies and, knowing how much the residents love to play games, we’ll also be hosting our very special summertime tropical aloha bingo session too.
“The residents always astound me with their wide knowledge of all things.
“When we were chatting about the Hawaiian theme, one resident told me that the Hawaiian word 'ono’ - which is pronounced ‘Oh No’ - means enjoyable, pleasing, or delicious, which we know our aloha event certainly will be.”
Andy Cumper, registered manager at Bernard Sunley, said: “Everyone at Bernard Sunley is looking forward to saying ‘aloha summer’ and welcoming family, friends, visitors and members of the local community to what promises to be a fun, entertaining and wonderful afternoon.”
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