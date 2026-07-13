What happens when you put three Italian grandmothers in a kitchen, surround them with an incredible team of volunteers and invite complete strangers to share a meal?
If the first Nonna's Kitchen supper club is anything to go by, something very special.
More than 30 guests gathered for an evening of authentic Italian food, music and community, raising nearly £1,000 for The Lighthouse. But while the fundraising was incredible, what people will remember is the atmosphere.
There was laughter around every table and a feeling that, for a few hours, everyone had become part of one big Italian family.
As organiser Rosa Farrugia, the Ms Great Britain Surrey Personality 2026 and ambassador for The Lighthouse, said: “I created Nonna's Kitchen because I believe food is about so much more than what's on the plate. It's about making people feel welcome and creating memories.”
Nonna’s Kitchen welcomed Deputy Mayoress Attia Aslam, who spoke beautifully about the importance of community.
Entertainment was generously donated by Reminisce events, a company that provides entertainment for residential care homes. Jimmy welcomed guests with Rat Pack classics, and photographer Samuel kindly donated his skills.
The event was also made possible by the generosity of local businesses Just Gourmet Food, Deli Class and Clava, who donated food and ingredients.
But the heart of Nonna's Kitchen was our wonderful nonnas – Marianna Frangiamore, Anna Defina and Mamma Lanzalaco – who lovingly prepared the family recipes – supported by Danica Lucianetti, Elena Cocconcelli and Maria Teresa Lacangelo, who spent hours prepping, chopping and cooking.
Then there was Rosa, soul of the evening. From cooking and serving drinks to welcoming guests, running front of house and hosting the event, she did it all with warmth and passion.
More Nonna's Kitchen evenings are already planned for 22 August and 26 September, with tickets on sale this week (email [email protected] for details).
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