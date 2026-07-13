Beneficiaries of the Woking Lions Martian Race gathered at Horsell village hall last week for a cheque presentation evening.
Some 900 runners took part last month, raising more than £22,000 for local good causes, many of which have lost grants from Woking Borough Council.
Sixteen beneficiaries attended, each receiving a cheque and giving a short presentation on how their organisation worked and plans to use their donation.
Beneficiaries included homelessness charity York Road Project, Transform Housing and Support, which helps people with mental health and drug/alcohol issues, Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, LinkAble, The Lighthouse, White Lodge, which assists people of all ages and disabilities, Woking Freemantles, a school which specialises in helping autistic children, the PHAB local social club for disabled people and those with special needs which meets weekly in Westfield, and Bee-lieve Foundation, dedicated to protecting and improving the emotional wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.
Dramatize at the Vyne Social Centre in Knaphill, Woking Community Transport and Citizens Advice Woking were also among those supported.
Woking Lions retained £1,200 for three local schools for special projects in the term up to Christmas.
The evening’s compere Paul Robinson recognised long-term Lion, Roger Chamberlain, who, with other members, first looked into the possibility of organising an annual race 10 years ago.
On receiving a framed souvenir, Roger recalled that at the outset there were just 150 runners while in the future the number might rise to 1,000!
Thanks were given to main sponsor Trident Honda and supporters Horsell Common Preservation Society, McLaren and Horsell Scouts and Guides.
Also thanked were Horsell Litter Warriors, who made sure the course was left clean, and the race committee, including Jason Savory, Magid Qayyum under chairman Peter Croft.
For additional information or to donate, see Martian Race 2026 section of http://www.wokinglions.org.uk/
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