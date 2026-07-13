Beneficiaries included homelessness charity York Road Project, Transform Housing and Support, which helps people with mental health and drug/alcohol issues, Woking and Sam Beare Hospice, LinkAble, The Lighthouse, White Lodge, which assists people of all ages and disabilities, Woking Freemantles, a school which specialises in helping autistic children, the PHAB local social club for disabled people and those with special needs which meets weekly in Westfield, and Bee-lieve Foundation, dedicated to protecting and improving the emotional wellbeing and mental health of children and young people.