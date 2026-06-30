The Ribbons and Hearts Walk took place at Horsley Towers on 28 June as part of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Go Grab Life family of events: moments to celebrate those we miss by creating new memories with the people who cared most about them.
Some 150 people gathered together for the gentle 4km route which took them through peaceful fields and woodland, as well as through the historic 100m tunnel, recently reopened after 40 years.
At the finish, every participant received a coloured ribbon on which they wrote a personal message for their loved one, which they then tied to a special memory tree.
The poignant sight of the ribbons all fluttering together in the breeze was an incredibly special moment as loved ones paused quietly to reflect and remember.
“Seeing people’s reaction to their ribbons blowing in the wind demonstrated how important events like this are for bringing people together to remember their loved ones,” says Kimberley Dowling, senior income generation manager. “It was a hugely successful day that brought people a lot of comfort.”
The ribbons have now been moved to the hospice gardens where they will blow in the breeze throughout July.
Anyone who wasn’t at the walk is invited to pop into the hospice and write their own dedication on a ribbon which will then also be tied to a tree in the garden.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice care for about 1,500 people each year, providing specialist care for inpatients 24 hours per day, seven days per week. About 70 per cent of its care is delivered in patient homes or care or nursing homes.
The hospice cares for adults of all ages, from 18 to 85-plus, and its services are free of charge.
It does, however, cost in excess of £10m a year to run the hospice.
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