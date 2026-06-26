The Big Bear Stomp launch, organised by Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, took place at the Hilton Hotel in Woking last week.
In pride of place was the bear herself, Blossom, whose grand unveiling did not disappoint as her eye-catching artwork was revealed and her name announced.
The name, Blossom, chosen by staff at the hospice, symbolises hope and the transience of life. In nature, blossom emerges momentarily in spring, representing the importance of cherishing the present moment, the epitome of hospice care.
Hospices cannot change the inevitable, but can help people make most of the life they have.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Patron, Andy Hodgson, led proceedings before community clinical nurse specialist, Hayley Fellows, gave a speech about the care that the hospice gives its patients, then income generation & marketing director, Kerry Bennett, explained the exciting venture.
Thirty beautifully designed bears will appear across Surrey towns, parks and open spaces in summer 2027. Each one unique, brought to life by artists, schools and communities, all in aid of the Hospice.
They will follow a free, family-friendly trail encouraging people to rediscover their local area.
The launch event encouraged local businesses to sponsor a bear and be part of this initiative, and schools are also being encouraged to take part by adopting a bear cub sculpture to put their creative touch on.
Blossom’s artist, Jill Busby, is a huge advocate of the venture, working on no fewer than 15 Wild in Art sculptures over the years.
“The Wild in Art trails are amazing as they bring families together away from stresses of home and work life,” she said. “The trails are free so families can bring a picnic or visit cafes based in the area. It allows people to discover their town again.”
For more details or to sponsor one of the bears or bear cubs, visit www.thebigbearstomp.org.uk.
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