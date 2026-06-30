A petition calling on the Post Office to continue provision in Goldsworth Park has gathered more than 400 signatures in its first two days.
The present counter will close next month, a result of Morrisons confirming their decision to close the Goldsworth Park Morrisons Daily store.
The Post Office has said: “The store is due to close on Friday, 7 August and consequently your Post Office branch will also close shortly before on Friday, 7 August.
“The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area.
“We are currently investigating the options available to enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community, this may include the vacancy being advertised on our website www.runapostoffice.co.uk.”
The petition is being hosted by the local Liberal Democrats website.
Goldsworth Park councillor Ann-Marie Barker, the Liberal Democrat leader of Woking Borough Council, said: “The petition is to the Post Office to show the level of need for Post Office provision in Goldsworth Park.
“We recognise the current counter in Morrisons Daily is to close as that shop is closing. The Post Office is looking for another location for its services in Goldsworth Park and the petition is to emphasise local demand.
“This Post Office counter is well located at the heart of Goldsworth Park and accessible by car, bus and on foot so it meets a definite local need. There have been over 400 signatures on the petition in just two days.”
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