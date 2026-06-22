The HG Wells-inspired Martian Race across Horsell Common last Sunday has raised a remarkable £22,000 for local charities and good causes, with organisers quietly confident that the final total may climb even higher.
The sandpits on the common are famously where the Martians first landed in Wells’ novel The War of the Worlds.
The funds raised continued an upward curve for the event, beating the £20,000 figure from 2025, which in itself was a big step up from the previous year’s £16,500.
The race is organised completely by volunteers and all proceeds are distributed to local charities carefully selected by the Woking Lions. The funds will be allocated to beneficiaries on July 10.
This year’s race was an overwhelming success: some 900 runners signed up with 819 participating despite the challenging hot weather. The event, sponsored by Trident Honda and a series of local businesses, as always highlighted community spirit and a dedication to charitable causes.
The race was further supported by groups including the Horsell Common Preservation Society, McLaren and Horsell Guides and Scouts, and local run clubs. Marshals and Lions Club volunteers ensured everything ran smoothly.
The race, which as usual started and finished in the McLaren Technology Park, consisted of several categories. In the 2K mini-Martians race, Nate May (7min 28sec) and Luna Godwin (8:59) clinched victory.
The 5K winners were Mya Keelaghan Clow-Wilson (21:22) and Phillip Baker (19:11), while Katherine Hewitson (47:48) and Dave Matthews (39:46) took the top spots for the 10K race.
In the half marathon, Gemma Creasey (1:48:49) and David Baker (1:29:20) emerged as the winners.
Woking Lions would like to thank Peter Croft and his race committee, all participants, volunteers, and patrons whose hard work made the event possible.
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