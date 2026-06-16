The Woking College Theatre Company, which has been running for 22 years, is celebrating another successful year following an award-winning festival season.
The company’s 2026 production, The Changing Room by Chris Bush, has achieved significant success across the festival circuit, progressing from regional competition to the English final of the All-England Theatre Festival.
The production was performed by a company of 11 students from Year 12 and Year 13, who successfully auditioned for places in the ensemble in January. The theatre company is open to all students across the college, not just those studying Performing Arts.
The company recently represented the Eastern Area in the English Final of the All-England Theatre Festival, held at the Little Theatre in Leicester on 30 May. The production was awarded the Best Stage Presentation Award.
This achievement followed success at the Oxted Drama Festival, where the company won Best Youth Play and was named Overall Festival Winner, securing its place at the national final.
Year 13 student Lucy Haynes said: “It felt very rewarding to get to perform to other people and to share our work in the drama community.”
Fellow Year 13 student Evie Fleming added: “Through doing Theatre Company, I decided to make the decision to go to drama school.”
Earlier in the year, the company competed at the Maidenhead Drama Festival, where it received the Backstage Award, Best Youth Play, and First Place in the Festival.
The Woking College Theatre Company is led by Claire Nevers and supported by Jamie Sims, Nicky McGinty (costumes and set), Jack Davis (music arrangement), and Jo Banham and Oliver James (band).
The 2026 company consisted of Faith Clarke, Alfie Bruckshaw, Bertie Oglesby, Lucy Haynes, Sophie Magid, Evie Fleming, Amelia Bray, Seb Le Vallee, Lola Jago, Catherine Homes and Sofia Giles.
The Changing Room is a coming-of-age play that explores friendship, identity, belonging and the uncertainties of growing up.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.