The West Meon Music Festival will give concert-goers the opportunity to hear an exciting young British pianist.
Amiri Harewood’s programme on September 11 will include works by Bach, Schumann and Shostakovich.
On September 12 the festival will mark the 50th anniversary of Benjamin Britten’s death. This morning coffee concert will feature works by Britten and his mentor and composition teacher, Frank Bridge.
It will include Bridge’s Phantasy Piano Quartet, written in 1910, and Britten’s first Suite for Solo Cello, first performed by Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich in 1965.
The festival finale on September 13 will be a Schubertiade, featuring the song cycle Winterreise, with renowned tenor James Gilchrist, followed by Schubert’s final chamber work, the String Quintet in C major.
For full festival details visit www.westmeonmusic.co.uk
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