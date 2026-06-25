A Surrey Police officer has been found guilty of stalking after a victim discovered a hidden electronic tracking device in her car.
PC Jake Mullarkey, 35, appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 24 where he was convicted following an investigation that began when a victim came forward on July 27, 2024.
A device was found wrapped in black tape and concealed in the wheel well of the boot of the victims car. The victim told police she believed she was being stalked by Mullarkey, who was arrested the following day and subsequently suspended from the force.
While Mullarkey admitted placing the device in the victim's car, he claimed he had done so out of safety concerns. However, data retrieved from his phone revealed the tracking app linked to the device had been used more than 600 times between July 14 and July 27, 2024.
A second magnetic car tracker was also found in his possession, and an order for a further tracking device was discovered in his emails.
Mullarkey will return to Brighton Magistrates' Court for sentencing on July 21.
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