Kevin Kerjean, 31, a French national born in the Central African Republic, was also charged today (June 27) with rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13.
He appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Saturday, June 27, where he was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, June 29.
Officers were called to an address in Pyrcroft Road at around 5.40pm on Thursday, June 25, following reports of a concern for safety.
On arrival, they found the body of a two-year-old girl inside the property.
An investigation, led by Surrey Police's Major Crime Team, remains ongoing to establish the circumstances of the child's death.
Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child's family, as well as all those who knew her.
"Our teams are working hard to build a picture of what happened, and a significant police presence will remain in Pyrcroft Road over the coming days.
"We appreciate that the incident itself, as well as the significant police presence, will be concerning for residents and we would like to thank them for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police via the Major Incident Public Portal, quoting Operation Northwall. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Police originally reported the child as being three years old but have since confirmed she was two.
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