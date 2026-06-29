Kevin Kerjean, 31, a French national who was born in the Central African Republic, appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, June 29, charged with murder, rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the same court again on Monday, September 14.
Officers were called to an address in Pyrcroft Road at around 5.40pm on Thursday, June 25, following reports of a concern for safety.
On arrival, they found the two-year-old girl dead inside the property.
Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child's mother and extended family, as well as all those who knew her.
"Our teams are working hard to build a picture of what happened, and a significant police presence will remain in Pyrcroft Road over the coming days.
"We appreciate that the incident itself, as well as the significant police presence, will be concerning for residents and we would like to thank them for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation."
Police said the investigation, led by the Major Crime Team, remains ongoing.
The force also reiterated that reports circulating online claiming the incident took place in an asylum seeker house in multiple occupation are incorrect.
Police said those involved were known to each other and believe the incident took place within a family setting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting Operation Northwall, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
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