A man charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in Chertsey legally entered the UK in 2020 and was granted leave to remain until 2031, the Home Office has confirmed.
Surrey Police issued the update on Sunday, June 28, following speculation online about the circumstances surrounding the case.
The force said Kevin Kerjean, 31, a French national born in the Central African Republic, entered the UK legally and applied for European Union Settled Status in December 2020. He was granted leave to remain in March 2021 before receiving an extension allowing him to stay until March 2031.
Police also said claims circulating online that Thursday's incident took place at an asylum seeker house in multiple occupation (HMO) were incorrect.
Officers said it is understood those involved were known to each other and they believe the incident took place within a family setting.
Kerjean has been charged with murder following the discovery of the body of a two-year-old girl at an address in Pyrcroft Road, Chertsey, on Thursday, June 25.
He has also been charged with rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13.
Kerjean appeared at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 27, and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, June 29.
Officers were called to the address at around 5.40pm on Thursday following reports of a concern for safety.
On arrival, they found the two-year-old girl dead inside the property.
The investigation, led by Surrey Police's Major Crime Team, remains ongoing to establish the circumstances of the child's death.
Police said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child's family, as well as all those who knew her.
"Our teams are working hard to build a picture of what happened, and a significant police presence will remain in Pyrcroft Road over the coming days.
"We appreciate that the incident itself, as well as the significant police presence, will be concerning for residents and we would like to thank them for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting Operation Northwall.