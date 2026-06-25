A murder investigation has been launched after a 3-year-old girl was found dead at a property in Chertsey.
Surrey Police were called to an address in Pyrcroft Road at about 5.40pm on Thursday, June 25, following reports of a concern for safety.
The girl was found dead inside the property.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was taken to hospital with a serious injury and will be taken into custody once he has been treated.
Early enquiries indicate the incident took place within a family setting and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
An investigation by Surrey Police's Major Crime Team is under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.
The senior investigating officer said: "This is a tragic incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened. We have made an arrest in connection with this incident and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation. We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public."
The officer added: "There is a significant police presence in Pyrcroft Road and this will remain over the coming days.
“We appreciate that the incident itself, as well as the significant police presence, will be concerning for local residents and we would like to thank them for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to."
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