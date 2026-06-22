Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Woking. Officers were called to Lockfield Drive at around 8.10pm on Friday, 19 June following reports of a collision involving a white BMW and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital for medical treatment. The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.
Were you in the area around Lockfield Drive between 8.05pm and 8.15pm on 19 June?
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