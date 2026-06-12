A new Pride ambulance has been unveiled by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) as part of its Pride Month celebrations this June.
The specially designed vehicle will travel across the region throughout the summer, supporting Pride events including one of the UK's largest celebrations, Brighton and Hove Pride, on the first weekend of August.
Decorated in a specially designed wrap, the ambulance has been created to reflect SECAmb's ongoing commitment to inclusive patient care and to celebrating diversity within its workforce and across the communities it serves.
The project has been made possible thanks to sponsorship from SECAmb trade unions Unison and GMB.
Ben Marlow, co-chair of the Pride in SECAmb network, said: “This vehicle is a visible and powerful reminder of our commitment to inclusion. It represents not only our support for LGBT+ communities but also our determination to ensure that everyone - patients and staff alike - feels seen, respected and valued.
“We’re incredibly proud to take this symbol of inclusion out into our communities during Pride season.”
Dawn Chilcott, assistant director of culture and organisational development, said: “Creating a culture where everyone feels they belong is at the heart of what we do.
“This Pride vehicle represents our values in action. It demonstrates our commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and highlights the importance of representation in the emergency services.”
Following its appearances at Pride events this year, the vehicle will enter full operational service in September 2026.
Retaining its Pride livery, it will serve patients across the region, delivering vital care while carrying a visible message of inclusion into communities every day.
The vehicle, which was designed by Jellyfish Designs, was unveiled on Thursday, June 11.
SECAmb covers an area of 3,600 square miles, including Surrey, Brighton and Hove, and parts of north-east Hampshire.
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