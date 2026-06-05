A man has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Guildford.
Officers were called to reports of a man being shot with a crossbow at Manor Park Student Village, Guildford, at around 10am on Thursday, 4 June.
Almunthir Daqamah, 21, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of a bladed article and possession of Class B drugs.
Daqamah is a Saudi national who was a former student at the University of Surrey.
The victim, a campus safety officer in his 50s, remains in a stable condition in hospital.
Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: “We know how concerning this incident is, both for the university community and for local residents here in Guildford, and our officers are working at pace to establish the full circumstances of what occurred.
“There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror-related and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.
“We continue to work closely with the university and at this time, I would ask people to refrain from speculating online to preserve the integrity of the investigation. If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please contact us directly.
“The victim is thankfully now in a stable condition. He remains in hospital and we continue to provide support to his family.”
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please contact Surrey Police via its 24/7 live chat service available on https://www.surrey.police.uk/; use the online form to provide an update to this incident or select from other contact us forms; or call on the non-emergency number, 101.
If you would rather not speak to police or to prefer to give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or completing their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
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