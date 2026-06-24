Schools closed early, train services were reduced and roads began to melt as extreme temperatures swept across Surrey and Hampshire on Wednesday.
A rare red heat-health alert remained in force across the region, with temperatures forecast to reach 35C and road surface temperatures climbing as high as 60C in places.
Education was among the sectors most impacted, with schools in Farnham, Alton, Bordon and Liphook shortening the school day to protect pupils and staff.
Weydon School, Farnham Heath End School and All Hallows Catholic School all introduced early finishes, while Bohunt School in Liphook closed at 11.40am.
Amery Hill School in Alton reduced its opening hours for the remainder of the week and Oakmoor School in Bordon allowed students to leave at midday.
Many schools also relaxed uniform rules, allowing pupils to remove blazers and ties or wear PE kit instead.
Travel disruption was reported across the area as operators took precautions against heat-related damage to infrastructure.
South Western Railway urged passengers to travel only if essential on Wednesday and Thursday, warning that an amended timetable with fewer services and longer journey times would remain in place throughout the heatwave.
Stuart Meek, chief operating officer for South Western Railway and Network Rail Wessex, said customers should check before travelling and carry water if journeys could not be avoided.
Road users also faced difficulties. One lane of the northbound A3 between Butser and Horndean was closed after the road surface became uneven in what National Highways described as "extreme weather conditions".
Meanwhile, Hampshire County Council warned that road surfaces across its network could soften or begin to melt as temperatures rose. Highway teams were monitoring conditions and gritters were on standby to spread crushed stone on affected routes to improve grip and protect damaged surfaces.
Motorists were advised to allow extra time for journeys, carry drinking water and avoid travelling during the hottest part of the day where possible.
Additional delays were reported on the Farnham Bypass, where maintenance works reduced traffic to a single lane between Coxbridge Roundabout and the Shepherd & Flock Roundabout.
The heatwave also affected public services and businesses.
Hampshire County Council announced all household waste recycling centres would close at 12.30pm on Wednesday and Thursday to protect staff and visitors during the extreme temperatures.
In Farnham, several businesses, including sweet shop Sweet Lizzy, closed for a few days. The owners said the weather was proving too much even for its air conditioning system and fans.
Experts said the disruption highlighted the need for better preparation for increasingly frequent periods of extreme heat.
Dr Feja Lesniewska, senior lecturer in sustainable transitions and environmental law at the University of Surrey, said heatwaves should no longer be viewed as isolated emergencies but as foreseeable consequences of climate change.
She said much of Britain's housing, infrastructure and public services had been designed for a historically temperate climate and would need to adapt to cope with more frequent and prolonged heatwaves.
While the Met Office's red warning remained in force on Wednesday and Thursday, conditions are expected to ease slightly later in the week.
An amber heat warning has been issued for Friday and Saturday, although temperatures are still expected to exceed 30C with high humidity and warm overnight conditions continuing.
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