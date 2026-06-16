Byfleet & West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0436: Erection of a single-storey front and side infill extension, insertion of one side window, and insertion of sun tube to rear roof. 62 Hollies Avenue, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0417: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the conversion of a garage into habitable accommodation. 124 Woodlands Avenue, West Byfleet
PLAN/2026/0439: Erection of a rear outbuilding for use as a gym ancillary to the main dwellinghouse. 76 Church Road, Byfleet, West Byfleet
TREE/2026/8128: T1 : Lime - Remove growth/branches away from property providing a 2-metre clearance. Current height 21m Current width 9m. (Works subject to TPO 626/0664/2005). 6 Highfield Close, West Byfleet
Canalside
TREE/2026/8113: T1 - Oak Tree: Remove lower branches from the ground up to 4.5m in front garden which also impeded access to neighbours driveway at 21 Woodham Waye (Works subject to TPO/0006/2016). Stonehayes , 19 Woodham Waye, Woodham
TREE/2026/8124: (T1) and T2) : Scots Pine - Fell to ground level and replace with appropriate tree, subject to council approval. (Works subject to TPO/0003/2023). Ferndale, 14A Woodham Waye, Woodham
TREE/2026/8126: English Oak : WBC Open Spaces - Crown Reduction 3m to good growth, 5.3m clearance over the road, significant deadwood removal. (Works within Basingstoke Canal Conservation Area). Note : permission not required for deadwood. Land south of Chertsey Road Bridge, Chertsey Road, Woking
Goldsworth Park
PLAN/2026/0403: Erection of an outbuilding consisting of a garage, carport and first floor storage space following demolition of the existing garage. Langmans , Langmans Lane, St John’s
Heathlands
PLAN/2026/0360: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for an outbuilding and carport. Haverhill, Wych Hill, Woking
PLAN/2026/0393: Erection of a part single-storey and part two-storey side extension. 28 Wych Hill Park, Woking
PLAN/2026/0423: Erection of a two-storey rear extension following partial demolition of the existing rear section. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer, insertion of rooflights to the front, sides and rear of the roof. Insertion of new side windows. Replace pebbledash render with smooth render. Glenholme, Wych Hill Lane, Woking
PLAN/2026/0419: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for formation of new vehicular access with associated hard-standing. Erection of new gates and fence. Woodside Cottage, Heath House Road, Woking
Hoe Valley
PLAN/2026/0431: Prior notification for a single storey rear extension to extend a maximum depth of 4m, maximum height of 3m and a maximum height of eaves of 3m. 30 Quartermaine Avenue, Westfield
PLAN/2026/0442: Formation of a new vehicular access and associated change of use of amenity land. 35 And 37 Winston Way, Old Woking
Horsell
PLAN/2026/0430: Erection of first-floor front and side extension and conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Alterations to fenestration and external materials. (amended description) 31 Lych Way, Horsell
TREE/2026/8130: (T1) :Oak -Reduce large Oak tree back to previous reduction points (approximately 3-4m) to provide light and clearance to neighbouring gardens and house. (Works subject to TPO 626/0035/1963). 18 Fenns Way, Horsell
TREE/2026/8133: T1 : Oak - cut back by 2-3 metres and remove epicormic growth to crown break reducing branch loading to lessen the risk of branch failure and general tree maintenance in accordance with good arboricultural practice. (Works subject to TPO/0044/2008). 8 Claydon Road, Woking
PLAN/2026/0424: Erection of single-storey front infill extension. 8 Waldens Park Road, Horsell
PLAN/2026/0425: Erection of front porch extension. 35 Holyoake Crescent, Horsell
Mount Hermon
PLAN/2026/0392: Erection of part single-storey, part two-storey rear extension. New rear porch. Existing roof and dormer alterations and extensions. Insertion of 2no rooflights and 12no solar panels and creation of rear car port. Tiverton, The Ridge, Woking
PLAN/2026/0420: Erection of single-storey rear extension with adjoining replacement rear canopy. Copper Beeches, Heathside Park Road
Pyrford
PLAN/2026/0422: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for siting of mobile home for ancillary use to main dwelling. 16 Romans Way, Pyrford
St John’s
PLAN/2026/0427: Retrospective planning permission for rear outbuilding. 45 Inkerman Road, Knaphill
PLAN/2026/0416: : Erection of replacement two-storey dwelling following demolition of existing single storey dwelling (part-retrospective). Little Oaks , Jackmans Lane, St John’s
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.