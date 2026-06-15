After an unsettled early June, warm sunshine greeted the Horsell Garden Safari last weekend, setting off the great gardens which opened for its 24th year.
The event, held to provide funds for local village charities and causes was a resounding success and at first estimates has raised over £5,000.
There were gardens of all shapes and sizes, themes and suggestions, and, as always, new gardens were on show. All provided ideas to take away.
The Zen Garden using recycled tree parts at Halstead St Andrews, the bric a brac bits at Orchard Drive, the necklace tree and moat in Wheatsheaf and the custom Corten raised bed in Russell Road.
Fine teas and fabulous flute playing were on offer and local honey from the hives kept at Bullbeggars allotments sold out as quick as a flash.
Many visitors took away tips, others raffle prizes including a number of books dedicated to the safari signed by Alan Titchmarsh, a stocked gardener’s hamper, vouchers from local businesses and quirky signs for a wayward gardener. Teas were there at either end of the route.
The safari also provided its own village mystery. On Horsell Birch was a four-metre high topiary duck in a Lutyens garden but the open gardens received a calling card in the form of a midget yellow duck left by an unknown visitor with a sense of humour. Long may it continue!
The Friends of Woking Community Hospital held their plant sale alongside the safari with, thanks to its sponsors, an outstanding variety of plants.
The Friends wish to thanks suppliers Longacres, Wickes, R&G Herbs, Stafford Lake Nursery, Plants Ltd, Daydawn Nursery, North Hill Nursery, Dingly Dell Nursery, Squires, Tenaker Nursery and Edwins, for their vital support. Takings this year were about £1,500.
Thanks to all who were a part of the safari and the plant sale.
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