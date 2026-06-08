The Woking & Sam Beare Hospice dragon boat races and family fun day returned to Goldsworth Park Lake last Sunday.
The spectacular event was launched 12 years ago and dedicated to the memory of Kris Cook, who died whilst raising money for the hospice on the London-Surrey Prudential Bike Ride in 2014.
A dragon awakening ceremony set the scene as the Chinese Association performed their traditional lion dance, and Kris’ mum, Sue, hospice trustee Ketan Amin and Richard Roberts from event sponsor Trident Honda painted eyes on the dragon boats as a good luck blessing.
The Hospice Heroes team led the way with enthusiasm, if not speed, in the first race, but the series was decided in an epic final as F3 UK narrowly held off MCS. Derek’s Dragons took third with Great Grimaces fourth.
F3 UK reclaimed their title after winning in 2024, while MCS came close to repeating their win of last year. Two of the F3 team said: “It feels brilliant to be part of the winning team. It’s not just winning, the whole day has been great.”
John, from MCS, added: “As defending champions we returned this year to try to retain our title. It’s our fourth year after being third time lucky winning last year. We’re a local business and like to support local charities.”
Kim Dowling, senior fundraising manager, said: “This event is the epitome of how important our community is and we couldn’t do what we do without their amazing support. I’d like to thank every single person who made this day such a success and look forward to doing it all again next year.”
The hospice also thanked event sponsors Trident Honda, The Cricketers Pub, Goldwater Lodge and Dianthus Building, Rock Choir, Hire Services Southern, St Andrew’s Church, Form Plants, North Hill Nurseries, Squires, Day Dawn Nursery, and the residents of Goldsworth Park.
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