A beautiful, family-friendly memory walk set within the stunning grounds of Horsley Towers on Sunday, 28 June.
That is the prospect for the Ribbons and Hearts Walk, part of the Woking & Sam Beare Hospice Go Grab Life family of events: moments to celebrate those we miss by creating new memories with the people who cared most about them.
This gentle 4km route takes you through peaceful fields and woodland, as well as through the historic 100m tunnel recently reopened after 40 years.
At the finish, every participant will receive a coloured ribbon to write a personal message for a loved one; and a hand-knitted heart, lovingly made by our supporters.
Together, these can be tied to a special memory tree, a quiet space to pause, reflect, and remember.
Bring a picnic to relax after the walk and join the East Horsley Big Village Picnic complete with beer tent, other refreshments and children’s activities to keep you entertained all afternoon.
The walk will start at 11am and the East Horsley Village Picnic will follow and will be open until 5pm. Entry is £22 for adults, £12 for under 16s, free for under 5s - well-behaved dogs are welcome (£3 charge).
Because of the uneven terrain, the route is not suitable for wheelchairs or buggies.
The entry fee includes a Go Grab Life event T-shirt; a hand-knitted heart; a colourful ribbon; and a packet of seeds to plant at home, symbolising love that continues to grow
Participants are also encouraged to make a tribute donation in honour of their loved one.
Woking & Sam Beare Hospice cares for approximately 1,500 people each year, and its team of specialist healthcare professionals care for its inpatients 24 hours per day, seven days per week. It cares for adults of all ages (18 – 85 plus).
Running the hospice costs in excess of £10m a year.
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