Ever looked on with envy at two people who seem to have the perfect relationship? Or sat there and thought ‘what are they hiding?’
Reality for most paired-up adults is probably somewhere between the two - but if you’re teaching people how to achieve the former, make sure the latter stays out of the spotlight!
How To Be The Perfect Couple - written by and starring real-life married couple Jon and Katie Rand, and directed by Karl Hansen - will be performed in the Wessex Arts theatre at Alton College as part of the Alton Arts Festival on July 10 at 8pm.
Jon and Katie said: “It’s a lecture-goes-wrong comedy for anyone who’s ever been in a long-term relationship. We have been performing it at venues in the north of England and it’s going down a storm, standing ovations and everything.
“It’s about married couple Doctor Veronica and Professor Robert Stenk - two renowned marriage experts who are delivering a lecture on how to have the perfect relationship while their own is coming apart at the seams.”
Robert and Veronica want to pass on the secret ingredients for a long, happy and fulfilling romance by sharing everything they have learned during their illustrious careers as couple therapists - and through their marriage - in this new and inspirational live talk. What could possibly go wrong?
On the surface the Stenks are the ideal couple, but trouble is brewing. While giving the talk their own relationship is on the brink of imploding in the most spectacular and public manner possible.
The audience is invited to watch in horror as tempers fray, secrets come to light and the very professional lecture they intended to give deteriorates into chaos.
How To Be The Perfect Couple is a comedy about how difficult and messy relationships can be, even when you are supposed to be an expert.
Jon and Katie Rand met while studying drama and made a vow that they would write and perform a comedy together, sometime in the near future when they had a bit of financial security and had found somewhere to live. That was 1995.
Fast-forward to 2026 and their dream is finally coming true. After a sell-out show in Leeds, they are taking How To Be The Perfect Couple on tour.
Jon said: “It can get quite meta playing a married couple. We often had to reassure our sons that we were rehearsing not arguing. Which was true at least some of the time.”
So has it been the dream they imagined?
Katie said: “Honestly, it’s been amazing. The reception after our first Leeds show was incredible. It’s so easy to let your dreams slip by. Bit insidious really. But it’s definitely been worth it.
“There’s a bit in the play where the characters talk about the importance of common goals for couples. Having said that, it’s not all been plain sailing!”
Jon added: “Thankfully the play required a lot of research about improving your marriage, so a lot of that came in quite handy!”
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