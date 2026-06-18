Families across Woking are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun, laughter and community spirit at the Horsell Schools’ PTA Summer Fair and Circus Show on Saturday, 4 July.
Taking place at Horsell C of E Junior School, Meadway Drive, from 12 noon to 3pm, the event promises something for everyone, with a fantastic mix of entertainment, games, food and family activities.
The star attraction this year will be a special performance from Circus Sensible, bringing a colourful show packed with amazing tricks, comedy and interactive fun for children and adults alike.
Alongside the show, families can enjoy a wide range of traditional fairground games, including favourites such as coconut shy and feed the clown. There will also be a bouncy castle, a gaming truck, an ice cream van, and a tuck shop, ensuring plenty of entertainment throughout the afternoon.
Food lovers will be well catered for with a barbecue, refreshments, drinks and a selection of delicious homemade cakes and other bakes. A variety of activities and stalls will also be available, making it a perfect summer outing for local families.
As well as providing a fantastic day out, the event helps raise vital funds for local children.
Over the past year, the Horsell Schools’ PTA has funded a new playground, interactive classroom whiteboards, library books, and important educational and mental health wellbeing resources for pupils at the Horsell Village School and Horsell C of E Junior School.
The PTA has also supported wider community and environmental initiatives, including the adoption of endangered animals voted by the children of the two schools.
Entry to the fair is free for children, with circus tickets available to purchase at https://www.pta-events.co.uk/horsell
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