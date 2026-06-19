West Byfleet Community Choir are celebrating their landmark anniversary this year with a summer community concert, "10 Years of Community Harmony and Song".
The concert is on Saturday, 11 July at St John's Church in West Byfleet, from 6pm-8pm. Tickets are for sale on the door at £5 per adult/under 12's free, with any profits going to Emma's House day care centre in Rowtown. Refreshments will be available for sale in interval.
The choir have been holding their annual community concert since 2022, when they celebrated the Queen's Jubilee.
This year promises a fabulous showcase of the choir's favourite pieces, carefully chosen and curated by their musical director Andrew Broadbent and accompanied by their wonderful pianist Jayne Parkin.
They are collaborating this year with West Byfleet Junior School Choir, Fullbrook School Choir and a talented pianist from St George's College.
West Byfleet Community Choir are a friendly, mixed, inclusive choir who enjoy singing a wide variety of music including selections from musicals, pop classics and some more challenging pieces that stretch the musical muscles.
With no auditions and no need to be able to read music, their aim is to have fun singing with people of all ages and backgrounds.
Their motto is "We just love to sing and have fun together!" and their values are respect, kindness, empathy, inclusivity and community.
Part of that fun is having a pub social after rehearsal on the first Tuesday of the month and celebrating special events with each other!
Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings, 7.50pm to 9.20pm in West Byfleet Infant School Hall, with concerts in summer and at Christmas, plus other events throughout the year. The cost is £6 per session.
Anyone interested can come along for a free taster session.
For more information on joining the choir, please use “Contact Us" on their website, www.wbcc.uk.
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