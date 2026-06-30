The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford has paid tribute to Dame Penelope Keith, who died this week at her home in Milford. She was 86.
A spokesperson said: “Everyone at the Yvonne Arnaud is saddened by the passing of Dame Penelope Keith.
“Penny first performed at the Arnaud in Dear Charles in 1966. She helped us reopen the theatre in 2020, appearing in Theatrical Digs, our first production after Covid.
“Her last appearance here was at the theatre’s 60th birthday celebrations in September 2025, in front of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh. She was a trustee until 2006, when she became the theatre’s Patron.
“Penny has been the most incredible, energetic, supportive ambassador for the theatre over the years, generously giving her time and invaluable insight, championing our fundraising campaigns to ensure the theatre thrived.
“She was a regular face at the theatre, including Boxing Day trips to panto with the family, and was loved by audiences and by us alike.
“Her warmth, dry sense of humour and boundless energy will be greatly missed.”
The star of The Good Life and To The Manor Born died peacefully at her Mousehill Manor home of more than 50 years.
Born in Sutton in April 1940, Keith rose to fame in the 1960s, joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1963.
She later moved to TV, appearing in Dixon of Dock Green and the Army Game before appearing as Margo in the much-loved sitcom, The Good Life, in 1975.
She won a BAFTA for Best Comedy Performer in 1977 before starring as bereaved aristocrat Audrey fforbes-Hamilton in the hit comedy To The Manor Born.
The sitcom star was made a dame in 2014 for services to the arts and charity.
She was also a supporter of many local causes, opening the Cats Protection centre in Haslemere in 2016, and served as Deputy Lieutenant of Surrey.
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