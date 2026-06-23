The curtain has fallen on the current season at Woking Photographic Society (Len Walker writes). The last event of the year – Print Finals Night – featured prints that had come through earlier rounds and were judged by the distinguished Pat Couder.
There were 25 prints in the open class and 33 in the advanced class.
In the advanced class, first place and winner of the President’s Trophy was awarded to “Mont St Michel – Morning Glow” by Stephen Wilder.
Stephen said: "Opportunities like this are extremely rare. Arriving at Mont Saint Michel just as morning mist drifted across the bay, I found the perfect combination of light, cloud and viewpoint.
“I was able to capture the abbey appearing to float above the clouds — a fleeting moment created entirely by nature, patience and a great deal of luck."
In second place, Karen Hall’s “Acorn Journey” turns a real object into a highly simplified and stylised shape.
“Started with an acorn, berry’s for his eye above a feather from a kind jay left in the garden, wispy flowers, sea holly, purple and green unopened flowers, mirror images and blended together on a green background,” Karen said.
In the open class, first place and winner of the Hall-Stammers Cup was awarded to “The Watchers” by Robert Hewitt.
"This shot was fortuitous,” Robert said. “We were returning from an evening meal in Applecross, Scotland, when we saw a magnificent deer on the hill ridge.
“The ridge was near the road and the deer seemingly unperturbed by our proximity. I realised the ideal evening light would set the picture wonderfully."
The 2026-27 season starts on 8 September with a programme of guest speakers, tutorials, practical evenings, competitions and sessions where members can discuss and enjoy photography in a friendly atmosphere at the Parkview Centre, Sheerwater.
For more details see www.wokingps.uk; Facebook: WokingPS, or Instagram: Wokingps
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