West End stars The Barricade Boys will headline a free outdoor concert in Guildford High Street to start the Guildford Fringe Festival's 2026 programme of comedy, theatre, music and more.
It will take place on August 15 at 6.30pm as part of The Big Free Fringe Weekend, with The Barricade Boys performing from the Guildhall in the High Street.
The show will feature hit musicals such as Les Misérables and Jersey Boys, plus pop, rock, swing and Motown hits. The Barricade Boys will also tell stories from their years performing in the West End.
On August 15 from 11am until 4pm, Guildford High Street will host free family entertainment including street theatre, live music, arts, crafts, food traders. face painting, drama workshops, singers and street entertainment from Anton and Bubble Bees.
The Guildford Fringe Festival runs from September 4 to 19. The Back Room of The Star Inn is its hub, with highlights including Juliette Burton: Villain Era, Adam Flood: Life and Death of the Party, Michael Brunström: William Tell versus the Algorithm, Jack Barry: Let's Get Barried and Comedy Shomedy.
Improv fans will enjoy Adult Panto (Unscripted), CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation and Space Planet Mission: The Improvised Sci-Fi Epic.
This year's theatre includes Alan Bennett's monologue An Englishman Abroad and Lady Bracknell's Confinement, a reimagining from the world of Wilde.
Gothic literature lovers are in for a treat with One Man Poe: The Black Cat and The Raven, and Christ Church Guildford hosts From the Dawn of Time to the Last Battle.
The line-up also includes intimate drama Behind Closed Doors, the unsettling Ghost Light, and Pandora: The Musical, an original rock/folk retelling of the Greek legend.
Music fans have plenty in store, with the annual free concert Opera on the Balcony and Café De Swing bringing jazz to Clandon Wood Nature Reserve.
Cabaret fans can enjoy Glitter, Guilt and Good Intentions at the Fallen Angel Bar, Keys and Tease, and Vince Taylor: Punk to Pension Plan. The Rock Choir takes over Guildford High Street, and there is a free community UkeJam at the Britannia Pub.
Younger audiences can enjoy The Wow Bubble Show for Kids at Clandon Wood Nature Reserve and The Smallest Sardine of the Seven Seas at The Stoke Pub.
In Juliet's Garden by Judy Elliot McDonald brings outdoor theatre to Clandon Wood.
Guildford Fringe Festival managing director Charlotte Wyschna said: "There's so much variety and so many brilliant performers coming to Guildford this September and, as if that wasn't enough, we've got The Barricade Boys back for The Big Free Fringe Weekend.
“At the heart of everything we do is a belief that great arts should be accessible to everyone, and this year's programme is a real reflection of that."
There will be a box office at The Star Inn in Quarry Street from 6pm until 7pm every day. Most ticketed shows at the Guildford Fringe Festival cost £12, and several events are free. For the full programme visit https://guildfordfringe.com or call the box office on 01483 361101.
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